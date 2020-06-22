Milton A. Brinkman, 93, of Hutchinson passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment at a later date in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
