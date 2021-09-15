Milton H. Klammer, 102, of Hutchinson, formerly of Preston Lake Township, rural Renville County, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Glencoe Regional Health in Glencoe. Private family graveside service is at a later date. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Glencoe man charged after Thursday night pursuit
- Here come the big rigs for the Hutchinson Big Toys for Little Kids Expo
- McLeod County COVID case rate growing rapidly
- Simone Biles' Met Gala dress weighed 88lbs
- ‘Lucifer’ Getting Animated Isn’t the Biggest Shock in ‘Yabba Dabba Do Me’ (RECAP)
- Hutchinson football team going big with Sept. 10 ceremony
- Sandra Vacek McCormick
- Natasha R. Petersen, 50
- Kate Beckinsale rushed to hospital after back injury
- WORDS FOR LIVING: Perhaps we should turn to Jesus and forget life's conundrums