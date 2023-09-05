Milton R. Lueneburg, 95, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be from 9:30-11 a.m., 1 ½ hours prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.