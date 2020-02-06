Myron (Mick) Wigen III, 68 Feb 6, 2020 Feb 6, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Myron (Mick) Elbert Wigen III, 68, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Banner University Hospitals in Phoenix, Arizona. Memorial and celebration of his life will occur in late Spring at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles ArticlesHutchinson man injured in vehicle rolloverHutchinson school bus stuck in ditch FridayAlex Hantge joins the best of the best in Hutchinson girls hockey historyCollaborative agreement brings Meeker Memorial Hospital, Carris-Litchfield clinics closer togetherDANCE: Showstoppers qualify for state in high kickDan Prochnow, 63Take a ride with Hutchinson policeFour injured in three-vehicle crash WednesdayPUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Sheriff's OfficeHutchinson City Council puts a lid on Rec Center leaks Latest eEdition Hutchinson Leader TCMS Latest eEdition Litchfield Independent Review TCMS