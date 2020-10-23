Myron N. Seifert, 91, of rural Stewart, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at his home in rural Stewart. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment following in the St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, two hours prior to the service, ALL AT CHURCH. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Paul Thissen and Michelle MacDonald are running in an important but little known election for the Minnesota Supreme Court
- Hutchinson police unclaimed property approved for sale
- One killed, another critically injured in construction accident
- One killed, another critically injured in Meeker County construction accident
- Park Elementary renovation project taking shape
- Virtual Highway 212 open house available through Oct. 30
- Two injured in crash on State Highway 15, south of Hutchinson
- Grove City man faces attempted murder charge
- Free food distribution Oct. 29 in Winsted
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Sheriff's Office