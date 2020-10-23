Myron N. Seifert, 91, of rural Stewart, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at his home in rural Stewart. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment following in the St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, two hours prior to the service, ALL AT CHURCH. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

