Myrtle and Gordon Bauer were laid to rest Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Marsha Schmit of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson officiated the private service. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
