Nancy J. Bruhn, 72, wife of Steve, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Private family memorial service will be held. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
