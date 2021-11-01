Nancy J. Greve, 81, wife of Wesley, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Hutchinson Health. Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Christ The King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
