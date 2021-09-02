Natasha R. Petersen, 50, of Brookfield Township, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at her home in Brookfield Township. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends is one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
