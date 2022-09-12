Neal E. Braun, 87, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
