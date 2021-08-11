Nelda J. Hanson, 95, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial Service is 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Gathering of family and friends is one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.

Tags