Nels Swanson, 69, of Hutchinson, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at his home in Hutchinson. A small service for family and friends will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date in Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
