Nicholas A. Icenhower, 30, of Hutchinson passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Hutchinson Health. Gathering of family and friends will be 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hutchinson Public School administrators look ahead to an unclear school year
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Vigil shines light on inequality, racism
- Hutchinson Middle School third trimester honor rolls
- Tim Wass is Kind Neighbor Spotlight honoree
- Litchfield Public Schools planning ahead for unclear school year
- Winstock 2021 to repeat 2020 canceled festival lineup
- Sheryl “Dolly” M. Johnson, 63
- EDITORIAL: McLeod County should correct unconstitutional Second Amendment resolution
- What's new for the 2020-21 Sculpture Stroll?