Noel M. Mohs, 73, of Hutchinson, formerly of Albany, Minnesota, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Hutchinson Health. A memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment following in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends is 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, two hours prior to the service, all at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

Tags

Recommended for you