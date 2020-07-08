Noel M. Mohs, 73, of Hutchinson, formerly of Albany, Minnesota, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Hutchinson Health. A memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment following in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends is 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, two hours prior to the service, all at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Hutchinson man killed in workplace incident
- Zellas in downtown Hutchinson closing its doors "indefinitely"
- Three vehicles collided in Sunday crash
- Rite-Way Conveyors plans new facility in Hutchinson industrial park
- Nicholas A. Icenhower, 30
- Hutchinson Main Street reconstruction project moves into Stage 4
- Settergren Farm celebrating 101 years on 200 acres
- MORE TO THE STORY: Glencoe's first Fourth of July
- July 4 celebrations on the lake
- School Board members at odds over Pledge of Allegiance policy