Nolan Schulz, 82, of Stewart, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Fair Oaks Lodge Nursing Home in Wadena. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Zion United Methodist Church in Buffalo Lake, with interment following in the Zion Evangelical Cemetery in Preston Lake Township, Renville County. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, and will continue one hour prior to the service, all at church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.
