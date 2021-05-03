Norbert “Norb” J. Mohs, 75, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Hutchinson Health. Memorial service will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

