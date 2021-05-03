Norbert “Norb” J. Mohs, 75, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Hutchinson Health. Memorial service will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Hutchinson moms led effort for new playground at 'our park'
- 'Now's the opportunity to shine' for Litchfield's expanded Doosan Bobcat facility
- Reese Witherspoon 'sobbed' over TIME magazine cover
- McLeod County's COVID case numbers continue upward trend
- Jon Carrigan is out of the booth and into McLeod County parks
- Reese Witherspoon contrasts her image with Britney Spears'
- Joseph Kelmer Stroklund, 37
- A stranger's gift of new life for Ryder
- Mary J. Wagner, 68
- Complaint alleges Hutchinson City Council members violated city mask policy