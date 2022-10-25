Norma M. Gabrielson, 92, of Paynesville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at her home in Paynesville. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Paynesville Lutheran Church in Paynesville, with interment in Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial service will be livestreamed via the Paynesville Lutheran Church’s website. Arrangements by Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin.
