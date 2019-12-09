Norma Ann Plath, 77, of Hutchinson passed away Friday, Dec. 6, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Immanuel Lutheran Church (Acoma Township) in rural Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service, at the church on Wednesday. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.