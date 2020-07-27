Norman W. Rust, 84 of Litchfield died July 18 at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. A walk-through visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service. A private graveside service will be held at Ripley Cemetery. A complete obituary notice will follow. Please sign our online guestbook at www.johnsonhagglund.com
Brent Schacherer
Brent Schacherer is general manager of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.
