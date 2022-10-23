Ordell G. Klucas, 89, of Stewart, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center in Buffalo Lake. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.
Most Popular
Articles
- Sir Derek Jacobi fears he'll never act on stage again
- Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber 'wanted to show there's no beef between them'
- Carly Simon grieving after sisters die one day apart
- Kevin Nash's son dead at 26
- Louis Tomlinson thought One Direction break would be a year
- Hutchinson manufacturer takes Pride in business success
- PAID LETTER: Hansch knows the duties of county attorney
- Billie Eilish sparks rumours she's dating rocker Jesse Rutherford
- Matthew Perry only has to ‘look down’ at stomach scars to remind him to stay sober
- Litchfield advances three to state tournament