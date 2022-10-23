Ordell G. Klucas, 89, of Stewart, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center in Buffalo Lake. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.

