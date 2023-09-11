Orion E. Lokensgard, 95, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday at Harmony River Living Center. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be from 9:30-11 a.m., 1 ½ hours prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

