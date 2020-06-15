June 14, 2020
Orland G. Witte, 85, husband of Norma, of Hutchinson, formerly Brownton, passed away on Sunday, June 14, at the Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton with interment at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Brownton. Gathering of family and friends is 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, and will continue one hour prior to the service, all at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.