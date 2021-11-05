Orren Rathke, 84, of Hutchinson, formerly Winthrop passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Winthrop with interment in the Winthrop Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are with Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Winthrop.
