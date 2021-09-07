Orvilla Gebhardt, 89, of Glencoe, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Glencoe Regional Health in Glencoe. Graveside service for Orvilla’s family and close friends will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in Lester Prairie. Due to limited seating, please bring a lawn chair. Arrangements are with the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Lester Prairie.
