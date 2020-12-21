Orville Brinkman, 88, of Glencoe, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at his home in Glencoe. Memorial service will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glencoe, with interment following at First Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Glencoe. Gathering of family & friends will be 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Dec, 26, two hours prior the service at the church. No luncheon will be served after the service due to Covid 19. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Arrangements are with Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.

