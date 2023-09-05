Orville E. Dahlk Jr., 79, of Cosmos, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 3, at his home in Cosmos. Private family service will be held. Public gathering of family and friends will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Private family burial will be in Cosmos Community Cemetery in Cosmos. Please visit www.hantge.com for all updated service information.