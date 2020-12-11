Otto T. Levno, 81, of Hutchinson passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment following at 1 p.m. at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
