Patricia A. Busche, 84, of Hutchinson passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at her home in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchison. Gathering of family and friends is one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

Tags

Recommended for you