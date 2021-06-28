Patricia J. Adams, 69, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial Service is 11 a.m., Thursday, July 1, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends is 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel and will continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.

