Patricia J. Adams, 69, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial Service is 11 a.m., Thursday, July 1, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends is 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel and will continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
Most Popular
Articles
- Five youth taken to hospital following early morning crash
- Hutchinson's Grace Hanson takes her shot at Tokyo
- Meet Tim Sanken and Becky Felling, the new Mr. Hutchinson and Hutchinson Woman of the Year
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Hutchinson Public Schools activities director says farewell after six years as a Tiger
- Nicholas "Nick" Peter Simmons, 29
- Hutchinson School Board approves $697,710 in cuts for 2021-22 budget
- Rochester, MN's First Completed Opportunity Zone Project, the Hyatt House Rochester / Mayo Clinic Area, Hosts Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony, Community Tours
- READER LETTER: Begnaud violated oath of office