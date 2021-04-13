Patricia "Pat" Carlson, the wife of the late Kermit "Carl" Carlson, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away March 31, 2021 at her home in Emmett, Idaho. Services were at the Emmett Cemetery in Emmett, Idaho, with the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett.
Patricia "Pat" Carlson
Mona Rueter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Stockmen's fills need for Hutchinson green thumbs
- Hector man killed in Wednesday crash
- Hutchinson area's new DNR officer answered nature's call
- Former Hutchinson Shopko building hits auction block April 19
- Local couples compete for glory and mental health awareness in 'Dancing Like the Stars'
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Is Jennifer Aniston adopting a child?
- Vince and Amanda Maertz are bringing the beef to downtown Hutchinson
- New downtown Hutchinson boutique offers gifts for all
- COVID exposure means Litchfield fifth-graders temporarily move to distance learning