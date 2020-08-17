Patricia “Patty” Ann Schwartz, 71, of Green Isle, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at her home in Green Isle. Funeral Service is outside at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Green Isle, with interment following at the church cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe, and will continue one hour prior the service at the church cemetery on Friday. Please bring your own chair. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.

