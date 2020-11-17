Patrick Joseph Ogle, 90, of Glencoe, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Orchard Estates in Glencoe. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Church of St. Pius X in Glencoe, with interment at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Madelia. Gathering of family & friends will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Johnson- McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe, Minnesota. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Arrangements are with Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.

