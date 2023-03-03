Patrick “Pat” Kalenberg, 67, of Dassel, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Mayo Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
