Paul F. Baumgartner, 77, of Hutchinson passed away Friday at his home. Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the VFW Post 906 in Hutchinson. Arrangements are pending with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Judy Quale, 65
- Michele Swart, 55
- Michele Swart, 55
- Patrick Kalenberg, 67
- Arnold "Arnie" Bottem, 90
- Dean Kenney Christopherson, 54
- 90 local manufacturing jobs ID'd amidst 3M layoffs
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Dr. Charles Kubesh
- Back-to-back champion: Hutchinson's Conner Hogan scores two state titles