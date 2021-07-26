Paul C. Adams, 44, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, in Collinwood Township, Meeker County. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel.

