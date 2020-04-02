Paul E. Lind, 82, of Hutchinson passed away Wednesday, April 1, at his home in Hutchinson. A private family service will be Tuesday, April 7, at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in the Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hector woman charged with murder, manslaughter
- State predicts significant COVID-19 impact in McLeod County
- First COVID-19 confirmed case in Meeker County
- Doosan Bobcat announces temporary plant closures, beginning April 6
- Hutchinson Health president Jim Lyons: 'Please take this seriously'
- Fare For All goes drive-thru April 2
- How much money will I get from the coronavirus stimulus package?
- ORTH FOUNDATION: Doctors puzzled by Raigan Miller's dizzy spells
- ORTH FOUNDATION: Cosby family wants to pay it forward
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office