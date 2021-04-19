Paul J. Geng, 74, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, in rural Dassel. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, April 19, and will continue one hour prior to the service all at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
