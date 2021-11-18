Paul Schwartz, 65, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

