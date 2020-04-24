Peter C. Redmann, Jr., 81, of Belle Plaine, formerly of the Brownton/Stewart area, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at The Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine. A private family graveside service will be at the Grace Lutheran Cemetery in Brownton. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
