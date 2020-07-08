Phyllis C. Freberg, 92, of Olivia, formerly Hector, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Olivia Healthcare Center in Olivia. Memorial service will be  1 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hector with interment in the Hector City Cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be 5-8 p.m.  Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector and 12:30 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service at the church. Service will be broadcast on the First Evangelical Lutheran Church Facebook page. Masks are required.

