Phyllis V. Mahnke, 86, of Brownton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

