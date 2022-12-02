Phyllis A. Matthews, 95, of Dryden, Michigan, formerly of Cosmos, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Dryden. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos with interment in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in Crystal. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.

Tags