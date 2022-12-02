Phyllis A. Matthews, 95, of Dryden, Michigan, formerly of Cosmos, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Dryden. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos with interment in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in Crystal. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jonah Hill files petition to legally change his name
- I've never been more proud to be from Ukraine, says Mila Kunis
- Levi Blomquist, 23
- Celebrity fitness trainer Eric Fleishman dead at 53
- Cathy Rasmussen, 53
- FOOTBALL: One challenge remains for Tigers
- Darlene Buer, 75
- Sir Rod Stewart's second brother dies
- Small Business Saturday set for Nov. 26
- Joyce Schmidt, 96