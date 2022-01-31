Phyllis Elaine Oleson, 93, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, and one hour prior to the service at the church.
