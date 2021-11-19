Phyllis Severin, 82, of Gaylord passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center in Arlington. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Gaylord with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church and will continue one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Arrangements are with the Egesdal Funeral Home in Gaylord.

