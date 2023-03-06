Ralph A. Blum, 77, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday at Ecumen Oaks in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 17, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
