Ralph S. Bulau, 80, of Glencoe, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Funeral service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe, with interment following at the church cemetery in Glencoe. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
