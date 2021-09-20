Ralph R. Wendorff, 87, of Cedar Mills Township, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Acoma Township, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends is one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

