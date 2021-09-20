Ralph R. Wendorff, 87, of Cedar Mills Township, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Acoma Township, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends is one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Simone Biles' Met Gala dress weighed 88lbs
- UPDATE: School Board chair withdraws request for special meeting to discuss COVID plan
- Cokato man killed in crash Wednesday morning
- McLeod County COVID case rate growing rapidly
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- Kick off fall in Hutchinson this weekend with crafts, food and fun
- Firefighter visits Hutchinson during 200-mile hike to raise awareness
- Zella J. Thode, 8
- SERMONETTE: We must choose faith over fear
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services