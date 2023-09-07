Ralph D. Tucker, 69, of Hutchinson, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.