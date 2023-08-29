Randall “Randy” “Squirrel” A. Just, 67, of New Auburn, passed away Monday, Aug. 28, surrounded by family at his home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Auburn, with interment at a later date in High Island Cemetery in New Auburn. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Auburn and will continue one hour prior to the service on Friday. Arrangements are with Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.