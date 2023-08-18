Ranny Bomstad, 83, of Hutchinson passed away Aug. 15 at his home. Ranny donated his body to the Anatomy Bequest Program.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hutchinson native makes an unexpected journey from tennis to pickleball
- In Memory of Shane Sprenger
- Robin Haas, 67
- Ryan Redmann, 48
- Dale Daak, 78
- Rolling out the welcome mat for the MBA state tournament
- Alexis Ammerman Hogan shows off her art in a big way
- Let the stinking begin: Garlic festival brings its smell of success to Hutchinson
- Desiree Bleichner, 66
- David Johnson, 76